Harry Kane admits he would 'love to know' Ballon d'Or decision in advance as Bayern striker tries not to stress ahead of Monday ceremony

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has confessed he would prefer to discover the Ballon d'Or decision ahead of time as he awaits Monday evening's glitzy ceremony in London. The prolific England captain remains completely in the dark over whether he has captured the prestigious individual accolade despite leading the bookmakers' current odds.

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Forward awaits historic individual verdict

Kane is trying to stay calm before the 20:00 UK time gala despite hoping for early confirmation regarding the vote. The 33-year-old could become the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the prize after netting 61 goals in 51 club matches last term and reaching the World Cup semi-finals. However, the 30-man shortlist also features Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.

Kane extends European scoring streak

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The marksman underlined his credentials on Wednesday by assisting Alphonso Davies and converting a penalty in a 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal, taking his season tally to 10 goals in 11 appearances. Scoring in a 10th straight European outing leaves him one match behind the tournament record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Kane said: "They want everyone to go, all the big names there and there will be more people watching it if they don't know, so I can understand why. From my point of view, of course, I'd love to know to just kind of see and not have to wait throughout the whole night. But it is their decision, I can't control that. We'll have to just enjoy it and try not to stress out too much."

Skipper blocks out relentless speculation

Organisers France Football changed their rules in 2024 to stop notifying winners beforehand, although a leak still triggered a Real Madrid boycott that year after Vinicius Junior lost out to Rodri.

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On ignoring the speculation, Kane added: "I try not to think about it. Obviously it is hard not to. There are always rumours flying around and you try to stay away from it. We have important games today and I know we have another important one on Sunday before the event on Monday so that's where my focus is. Of course I am going to try and enjoy Monday night as much as possible. It is a big occasion so we will have to wait and see."

Domestic test precedes glitzy gala

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Before flying to the English capital for Monday's awards night, Kane must help Bayern defend top spot in the Bundesliga against third-placed Freiburg on Sunday. The German champions need a strong domestic showing following an underwhelming start to their European campaign. One win and two draws in the Champions League league phase have left the Bavarian side sitting 14th in the table.