‘I hang out a lot with Jedi’ – USMNT stars Chris Richards & Antonee Robinson enjoy Premier League bromance at Crystal Palace & Fulham

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards admits to enjoying a Premier League bromance with fellow USMNT star Antonee Robinson – who is at Fulham.

Defenders together in London

Pre-season enjoyed in the States

Making an impact for club & country

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States internationals are direct rivals at domestic level, but that has not stopped them forging quite the friendship. Both men are based in London as things stand, with Richards plying his trade at Selhurst Park while Robinson turns out at Craven Cottage. They are hoping to do big things with club and country in the next few years – as the U.S. prepares to fill hosting duties at the Copa America in 2024 and World Cup in 2026 – and they will continue to make the most of opportunities to mingle away from competitive action.

WHAT THEY SAID: Richards has told the We Are Soccer YouTube channel: “I hang out a lot with Jedi [Robinson] a lot actually. We have a really good relationship. Of course [I do] with the other [American] players [in the Premier League] as well, but Jedi it’s easier because he probably lives closest to me. We get together for dinner or I probably go over to his house. It just all depends. We see each other pretty often. Living away from home is never easy but to have people going through the same experience and also come from the same place as you do, it’s always nice to have that in common with somebody else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richards is currently in the States preparing for friendly outings in Illinois and Michigan against Millonarios and Sevilla, with the 23-year-old centre-half enjoying being back closer to his Alabama roots. He added on pre-season in America: “I’m more excited than anything! Being able to play back home is always amazing, whether it’s friends and family coming to see you, or just the chance to play back home. It’s always nice to hear people who sound like you! I’m really excited for it. I’m really looking forward to seeing some fans and embracing the Midwest culture. I haven’t been out to Chicago and Detroit much, so I’m looking forward to it.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Richards, who has won 10 senior caps for the USMNT, helped his country to CONCACAF Nations League glory earlier in the summer and will be hoping to avoid any more injury setbacks after being restricted to just 10 appearances for Palace last season following his transfer from Bayern Munich.