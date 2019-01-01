Gueye's Man Utd links offer 'no concerns' to Everton boss Silva

The Senegal international midfielder is being mooted as a possible target for the Red Devils, but his current boss is reading little into the rumours

Speculation suggesting that Idrissa Gueye has emerged as a transfer target for offers “no concerns” to boss Marco Silva.

Those at Old Trafford are starting to piece together summer recruitment plans.

With Ander Herrera approaching the end of his contract and speculation regarding interest from the likes of and building, a new midfielder is expected to be sought.

international Gueye has proven himself as a Premier League performer in a holding role.

Those efforts are said to have caught United’s eye, but Silva is reading little into the gossip.

The Toffees boss said when asked about the Red Devils rumours: “It’s news to me.

“[We have] no concerns about that or all the other speculation in the media that will come in the next few days or weeks.

“It’s something natural but I’m not here to answer all the possible rumours.

“What is important to me, if you’re asking about Gana, is how he’s performing well, how he’s helping our team with full focus, working hard every day to perform like he did in the last game.”

While reluctant to speculate on Gueye’s future, Silva is prepared to admit that he would like to keep loan stars Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes on his books once season-long agreements with and come to a close.

He said on the futures of a French defender and Portuguese midfielder: “There’s always a chance but it’s not something that is just in our hands.

“They are happy here which is a good sign, that means they are performing, they are enjoying and they are helping us.

“We are happy with them, it’s up to us to do what we can to keep them and it’s up to the clubs, also. And it’s up to them, it’s not just in our hands.

“It’s in the players’ minds and decisions after their own clubs. They have to decide together. In the right moment, we’ll do something.”

Zouma and Gomes have both been quizzed on their summer plans over recent weeks, with neither in a position to announce where they will be playing their club football in 2019-20.