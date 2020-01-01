‘Guendouzi out & Partey in – good window for Arsenal’ – Aliadiere salutes Arteta’s business

The former Gunners striker is pleased to see those at Emirates Stadium finding value as they are unable to compete financially with some rivals

enjoyed a “very good window” over the summer, says Jeremie Aliadiere, with business that saw Thomas Partey snapped up as Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torriera departed considered to be proof that value can be found.

The Gunners do not boast the funds possessed by a number of Premier League and European rivals.

That means they have to get creative at times when it comes to recruitment, with movement out of north London allowing the arrivals lounge to see some action.

Mikel Arteta oversaw that balancing act prior to the last deadline, with Arsenal completing some shrewd deals.

Experience and potential was acquired in Brazilian duo Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, while combative midfielder Partey was landed for just £45 million ($58m) on deadline day.

Aliadiere feels the Gunners have carried out some smart business, with deadwood cast adrift and replaced with exciting options for the present and future.

“In the transfer market it is always difficult because players want to play at the highest level,” former Arsenal frontman Aliadiere told 101 Great Goals.

“They want to play in the . Money comes into it too.

“When you see [Manchester] United, [Manchester] City and spending so much money on massive transfer fees. Sometimes Arsenal look like they can’t compete with that kind of money.

“So looking at that, seeing the players they got in during the summer, I think it is a very good window and the club has done very good business.

“Only Arteta can judge what he needs in the team and what he sees in training.

“There have been issues with Guendouzi, he managed to move him out the club, Torreira too. And the club definitely needed that big central midfielder and they got him [in Partey].

“Getting in a central defender is key too. The position has always been a critical point of Arsenal over the last few years.

“So that looks like we’re looking strong there now [with Gabriel]. And the addition of Willian who is a top, experienced player, we look a very strong team. Young players coming through, [Eddie] Nketiah for example.”

Aliadiere believes Arteta is the best man for the job when it comes to fitting all of the pieces together at Arsenal, with optimism building again at Emirates Stadium after a painful period of regression.

The Frenchman added: “Working for Arsenal media I get to see what Arsenal have become since Arsene Wenger left.

“It was always going to be a tough time after Wenger departed. That is why Unai Emery had such a difficult task and a hard time.

“But seeing Arteta, the job he has done is just amazing. How he has turned the club around and got the players on board.

“That is the toughest thing as a manager - getting the respect of the players and to get them to believe in what you want to achieve and do.

“It’s remarkable that at his age, in his first managerial role, I can only see it getting better and better. The way the team plays, the way they fight for the club and Arteta is great to see.

“What I would say is the fans need to be patient. Everything is not going to come straight away and we need to believe that the club is going in the right direction.”