Mason Greenwood re-bailed ahead of 2023 trial date

Mason Greenwood has been re-bailed during his latest appearance in court, with a provisional trial date set for November 27, 2023.

The 21-year-old, who remains suspended by Manchester United, was arrested on January 31 on suspicion of rape and assault, before being taken into custody again on February 1 amid allegations of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood was back in Manchester Crown Court on Monday accompanied by his parents and sister.

He entered no plea and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, with the hearing lasting less than 10 minutes.

Greenwood is due to appear in court again on February 10, 2023, with the same conditions of his original bail still applying.

A provisional trial date of November 27, 2023 has been put forward by lead prosecutor, Jason Pitter KC, with Judge Maurice Greene and Greenwood’s defence agreeing to that schedule.

Judge Greene said: “Mr Greenwood, the next hearing that you will need to attend is February 10. You are granted bail as before, you must attend otherwise you will commit a separate offence. The proposed trial date has been set for November 27, which is a long way off, so it’s very important you keep in contact with your solicitors. I’m sure you will. The next date is February 10.”

United’s last comment on the matter came in October when they said in an official statement: “Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”