GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: Messi vs Ronaldo

This year's GOAL50 has undergone a dramatic transformation.

This time around, it will be you, the readers, who decide the best male and female players on the planet.

It will not simply be a case of voting for your favourite player, though. You will instead be presented with a series of randomly selected head-to-heads.

There are a possible 2,450 match-ups across the men's and women's votes, and the players with the most victories will be crowned the GOAL50 winners for 2021.

Unsurprisingly, one of the most talked-about showdowns is Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo, with both having made this year's men's shortlist.

Two of the greatest players in history, their rivalry has defined an entire era. Indeed, they have won nine GOAL50 awards between them, with Ronaldo claiming five to Messi's four.

However, the Argentine could well draw level this year. After all, Messi has had a rather remarkable 2021.



One of the arguments always made against ranking Messi as the greatest player of all time was his lack of success at international level. Well, Messi put that right this year by winning the Copa America with Argentina.

The diminutive No.10 had gone into the tournament on the back of a trying final season at Barcelona, with the club beset by massive financial problems.

Yet Messi still led the cash-strapped Catalan club to victory in the Copa del Rey before picking up a record-extending eighth topscorer award in La Liga thanks to 30 goals in 35 matches.

In spite of his fine form in difficult circumstances, doubts persisted over his captaincy qualities. However, they were put to bed in Brazil, with Messi leading Argentina to a shock victory over the hosts in the Copa America final in Rio.

His role in the Albiceleste's triumph was colossal, with Messi scoring four goals, and creating a further five, which saw him awarded both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

The tears he shed afterwards spoke volumes. Messi still wants to win another Champions League, which explains his subsequent decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, but Copa glory with Argentina felt like the crowning moment of an astounding career.

Of course, Ronaldo also had an incredible 2021, even making a sensational transfer of his own, by leaving Juventus to return to Manchester United.

Before doing so, the prolific Portuguese had also become the first man to finish as top scorer in England, Spain and Italy by claiming the Capocannoniere award with 29 goals in Serie A.

Ronaldo then picked up the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 by striking five times in four games for the Seleccao, in the process making him the competition's all-time leading marksman (14 goals).

That was not the final international record Ronaldo ended the year with, either, with a double against Ireland in September taking him to 111 goals in a Portugal shirt; the most by a man in the history of international football.

So, even though both of these living legends are now in their mid-30s, neither man appears to have any intention of relenting. Ronaldo and Messi are still playing, still scoring – and still breaking records.

Who had the better 2021, though? That is for you to decide.

The GOAL50 vote is open until November 16, with the winners set to announced the following day, and it could not be easier to have your say.

So, what are you waiting for? Messi or Ronaldo? You tell us!