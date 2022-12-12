Give up golf or join Man Utd? Liverpool star Milner answers ‘horrendous question’

James Milner has been presented with the most “horrendous question” he could face – give up golf or sign for Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old former England international likes to hit the fairways during his down time at Anfield and boasts a single-figure handicap. In his day job, the veteran midfielder has spent time with Leeds, Manchester City and Liverpool, which makes it difficult for him to have any kind of affection for Premier League rivals United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by Sky Sports to make his pick between giving up golf or joining United, Milner said: “That's a horrendous question. I absolutely love golf, but it would have to be never play golf again.”

Milner went on to say when asked which pundit he would prefer to listen to – Jamie Carragher or Gary Neville: “Is mute an option or not? I would have to stick with the kit I'm wearing and go with Carra.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milner has been on Liverpool’s books since 2015 – winning the Champions League and Premier League during his time on Merseyside – and previously collected two top-flight crowns across a five-year spell at Man City.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who are taking in friendly dates during the World Cup break, will be back in competitive action on December 22 when facing City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.