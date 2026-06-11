Ghana vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Ghana vs Panama kicks off on 18 Jun 2026 at 19:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

Ghana vs Panama: Match context

Ghana kicks Group L off with a clash against Panama. The Black Stars' best showing in the World Cup was a quarter-final berth in 2010 in South Africa, which ended in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of Uruguay, who eventually vanquished them on penalties. Just ask Luis Suarez all about that. They've been eliminated at the group stage in each of their last two appearances in 2014 and 2022. Ghana are winless and without a clean sheet in their last seven outings.

Panama will be making their second-ever appearance on the grandest stage, following their debut in Russia eight years ago. They will be hunting for their first-ever World Cup match victory during the tournament in the Americas. Panama hasn't kept a shutout in any of their last seven matches either.

Getty Images

Who are Ghana's key players, and who is their coach?

Leicester City’s Jordan Ayew serves as the captain and tactical leader of the side, spearheading the attack with his wealth of experience. Villarreal's Thomas Partey remains the team’s midfield anchor, providing essential stability and control from the centre of the pitch. Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo is a standout attacking threat, currently established as one of the most dynamic wingers in the game. Athletic Bilbao’s Iñaki Williams is a key focal point in the final third, offering lethal pace and physicality to the forward line. Spartak Moscow’s Alexander Djiku stands as the commanding cornerstone of the defensive unit, known for his composure and aerial strength. Atalanta's Kamaldeen Sulemana is an electrifying creative spark, celebrated for his ability to break down defences with his pace and dribbling flair. Veteran Portuguese coach Queiroz was appointed on a short-term contract in April to lead the team through the travails of the World Cup.

Getty Images

Who are Panama's key players, and who is their coach?

Pumas midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla will be key in dictating the tempo for a Panamanian side that enjoys hogging possession. Marseille right-back Michael Amir Murillo will bring valuable top-tier experience to the side, too. They're coached by Thomas Christiansen. The Danish-born tactician, who briefly lived in Panama as a child, took charge of Los Canaleros in July 2020 and has successfully guided the country to their second-ever World Cup appearance.

Getty Images

Ghana 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Joseph Anang (St Patrick's Athletic).

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice), Elisha Owusu (Auxerre), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City).

Forwards: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta), Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City).

Getty Images

Panama 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fayha FC), Luis Mejía (Club Nacional), César Samudio (CD Marathon)

Defenders: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge Gutiérrez (Deportivo La Guaira), Amir Murillo (Beşiktaş), Fidel Escobar (Deportivo Saprissa), Andrés Andrade (LASK), Edgardo Fariña (FC Pari Nizhniy Novgorod), José Córdoba (Norwich City), Eric Davis (CD Plaza Amador), Jiovani Ramos (Academia Puerto Cabello), Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz)

Midfielders: Aníbal Godoy (San Diego FC), Adalberto Carrasquilla (UNAM Pumas), Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Martínez (Ironi Kiryat Shmona), José Luis Rodríguez (FC Juárez), Cesar Yanis (CD Cobresal), Yoel Bárcenas (Mazatlán FC), Alberto Quintero (CD Plaza Amador), Azarías Londoño (CD Universidad Católica).

Forwards: Ismael Díaz (Club Leon FC), Cecilio Waterman (Universidad de Concepción), José Fajardo (CD Universidad Católica), Tomás Rodríguez (Deportivo Saprissa).

Ghana's Road to the World Cup

Sixteen years after their unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in South Africa, where they took Uruguay to the absolute brink in iconic, heartbreaking fashion, Ghana are back on football's biggest stage with a point to prove. The Black Stars are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like captain Jordan Ayew with a dynamic, highly energetic new generation. For the passionate Ghanaian fanbase, this campaign at the World Cup is more than just an appearance; it is the culmination of a massive transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Africa's footballing heavyweights.

Getty Images

Panama's Road to the World Cup

Panama put together an exceptionally disciplined campaign, navigating both the second and final rounds of qualification completely undefeated to lock in their ticket to North America.

In the final round, Panama topped Group A, holding off a competitive push from Suriname and Guatemala to book direct qualification.

Panama initially set the tone in Group D of the second round, comfortably winning all 4 matches against Nicaragua, Guyana, Montserrat, and Belize, while conceding only a single goal.

In the final round, head coach Christiansen relied heavily on defensive structure and discipline. Panama allowed just two goals across six matches, creating an incredibly compact low block that frustrated opposing attackers.

Team news & squads

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the Group L opener, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed for the Black Stars at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off as the squad finalises preparations in Toronto.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available squad data. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of Wednesday's match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ghana arrive in Toronto off the back of a mixed run of results. Across their last five matches, the Black Stars recorded one draw and four defeats, conceding 11 goals and scoring four. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Wales on June 2, a result that at least arrested a run of three straight losses. Those defeats included a 2-0 reverse against Mexico, a 2-1 loss to Germany, and a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in March.

Panama's recent form is more varied. In five preparatory matches, Los Canaleros claimed two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their last outing was a 1-1 stalemate with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 6, while a 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic two days earlier showed their attacking capabilities. The one blemish was a 6-2 thrashing by Brazil on May 31, though wins over South Africa in March — including a 1-2 away victory — gave Christiansen's side a positive foundation heading into the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Ghana and Panama are recorded in the available head-to-head data, making Tuesday's Group L fixture a first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, Ghana currently occupy third place while Panama sit fourth, with both sides yet to play their opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.