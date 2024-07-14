Get HYPED for Spain vs England with Spotify

Every blockbuster final needs a blockbuster pre-match playlist. Whether it’s in your ears on your way to the game, on a speaker while you’re in the shower or simply going round your head as you lie in bed the night before, there are very few things that can build hype like the sound of music (not the musical).

This summer, Spotify has all football fans covered. Working with seven creators of different nationalities competing in Germany, they launched the FC EUROHYPE playlist at the beginning of the tournament.

Every week, the creators have been adding new songs to reflect the mood within their respective nations. Spain and England are represented in the playlist and, with both teams competing in the final in Berlin on Sunday, here are the latest songs from each nation that they’re blasting ahead of the tournament’s climax.

Spain

Porta Salvaje - Hard Remix

Isabel Aaiún sings, fittingly, about a "trip into the unknown" in this pumping dance track that was released in June. This young Spanish team and manager, Luis de la Fuente, have been on that exact journey in Germany this summer. Will they reach their destination?

Yo Soy el Mas Chuno de España

Literally translating to “I’m the Coolest in Spain”, this tune will be how every Spanish fan is feeling right now. Attacking, beautiful football. Hosts and #1 ranked team dispatched. How can you not think you’re the coolest in Spain at the moment?

I LUV IT

Camilla Cabello repeats the phrase “I love it” 28 times in her latest song. That’s one for every player in the Spain squad, plus the manager, with one spare. Maybe that last one can go to the European Championship if they manage to bring it back to Spain?

England

Worries

Despite being in the final, this is probably the overriding emotion in England right now. How will they deal with Spain’s wingers? Can Luke Shaw play 90 minutes? Southgate’s men will be hoping to alleviate all these fears on Sunday.

Best of Me

Zion Marley’s (grandson of Bob and son of Lauryn Hill) latest song is all about spreading love and fulfilling your destiny. The disjointed relationship between England and their fans could certainly use the former… which would probably be possible if the latter was achieved. Assuming that the latter is to come home as European champions.

Go (Crazy Cousinz remix)

"Go, go home" is how this song by Meleka starts. You can imagine a rousing chant of this aimed at the opposition on Sunday.

There will be something for every fan - however the tournament makes you feel, the FC EUROHYPE playlist has got you covered!

Listen to the FC EUROHYPE playlist on Spotify.