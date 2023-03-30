Gavi officially loses first-team status at Barcelona along with No.6 shirt - with Bayern Munich eyeing summer transfer

Chris Burton
|
Gavi 6 GFXGetty / GOAL
BarcelonaPrimera DivisiónBayern MünchenBundesligaGavi

Gavi has officially been stripped of first-team status at Barcelona, amid a contract registration row, and is also having to give up his No.6 shirt.

  • New deal agreed in September
  • La Liga blocking registration
  • Interest being shown from afar

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old midfielder inherited the iconic squad number – one previously worn by current Blaugrana coach Xavi – having agreed to pen fresh terms back in September. La Liga are, however, blocking the registration of a new deal as Barca continue to struggle financially. The Catalan giants are over budget for 2022-23 and, as a result, La Masia graduate Gavi will have to remain in Juvenil A records of the club for now – with La Liga confirming as much when updating Barcelona’s squad list on their official website.

Gavi 30 Barcelona squad listLa Liga

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi will be reverting back to the No.30 jersey that he took on when making a senior breakthrough at Barca – with that step being taken when Xavi’s side return to domestic action after the international break with a trip to Elche on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona are confident that they can free up space in their wage bill to get Gavi registered this summer – amid talk of interest being shown in the youngster from the likes of Bayern Munich – with the Blaugrana having also agreed new contracts with Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto this season, while also being linked with a stunning move to bring Lionel Messi back to the club as a free agent once his deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Where next for Jude Bellingham?

10417 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Where next for Jude Bellingham?

  • 729Bayern Munich
  • 3024Real Madrid
  • 1599Manchester United
  • 2662Liverpool
  • 690Chelsea
  • 1713Manchester City
10417 Votes