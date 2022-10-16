Gabriel red rescinded & no penalty – Arteta thankful for VAR after chaotic end to Arsenal’s win at Leeds

Mikel Arteta was grateful to see VAR intervene at the end of Arsenal’s chaotic meeting with Leeds as his side avoided a late red card and penalty.

Gunners edged tight encounter at Elland Road

Saka netted only goal of the game

Drama throughout in West Yorkshire

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners found themselves hanging on at Elland Road after Bukayo Saka’s first-half opener, with the hosts staging a stirring fightback after the break. Patrick Bamford missed one spot-kick and thought he had earned a second in stoppage time after tangling with Arsenal defender Gabriel, who was dismissed before an on-field review that let him and Arteta’s side off the hook.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told Sky Sports of an incident that summed up an action-packed encounter: “I have not seen it but everyone is saying the decision was clear. Thank God they made the system to work, that delay was worth it because without VAR I don't know what would have happened!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 1-0 victory for Arsenal, their ninth from 10 games this season, has kept them at the top of the Premier League table. Arteta hailed the resilience of his side on the back of midweek Europa League action against Bodo/Glimt, saying: “This is something special. This is not a coincidence it shows the willingness that I see in the eyes of the players to win, to compete. A lot of players played in Norway two-and-a-half days ago, travelled back on Friday and were still willing to win so credit to them.”

DID YOU KNOW? Saka’s goal was his 50th goal involvement for Arsenal under Arteta in all competitions (26 goals, 24 assists), the first player to reach that figure for the club since the Spaniard took charge.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be in continental action again on Thursday at home to PSV, before heading out on the road next weekend to take on Southampton in the Premier League.