Gabriel Jesus is, as a four-time Premier League title winner, urging Arsenal’s class of 2022-23 to enjoy every minute of their bid for domestic glory.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have cemented their standing at the top of the table, with a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last time out seeing them pull eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s side have 10 games left in which to confirm their coronation as the kings of English football, with Jesus – who knows all about getting over that line from his time at City – delivering important words of wisdom to those around him at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Brazil international Jesus, who has recently returned from injury to aid the Arsenal cause, has said of competing for a Premier League crown: “Now is, I think in my opinion, the best part of the season. When you have deciding games, big games as well, away and at home. Now is the time we have to play the same, don’t change, be together and then we will see. The team are doing so good. I think no one here is the main man. Everyone is together. When I got injured, we were sure Eddie [Nketiah] could go there and help us - and he did it. [Leandro] Trossard came in and did it as well. So everyone is together. To be champions of this big, big competition we need not only 11 players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus sat out three months of action after suffering a knee injury at the 2022 World Cup which required surgery, but he has always been on hand at Arsenal to support the collective effort. He added: “I was injured but in my mind I was involved. I was like, I need to talk, I need to try to help them with something by talking and seeing the games - so that’s why. Over my life, I want to help as many as I can. That helped me a lot. My family as well, my wife, my daughter, my mum, my brothers, my sisters, my friends, everyone close to me helped me a lot.

"And also here, the people at the club, the players, the staff, the manager helped me a lot. I think the most important thing was my mind. I tried to keep focused, keep strong and then comeback fully fit. It is not easy to be out. It was a long and very bad injury. I prefer to be on the pitch, running, playing and helping my team-mates. The fans have always been good with me - helping me, pushing me. The way they [cheered me] last Sunday against Fulham was amazing. I will never forget that. All I want is to give it back to them on the pitch.”

WHAT NEXT? Jesus has stepped off the bench in Arsenal’s last two Premier League outings, while starting the second leg of a Europa League last-16 encounter with Sporting, and will be hoping that his first club goal since October 1, 2022 is not too far away.