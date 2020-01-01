Fred details Man Utd’s reaction to 6-1 Spurs drubbing as Solskjaer’s side seek a spark

The Brazil international midfielder admits that the Red Devils’ last Premier League display was “really bad”, but he is backing them to bounce back

Fred admits were “really bad” in their 6-1 defeat to , but believes a positive response will be offered after having the international break to stew on a humbling setback.

The Red Devils saw an inconsistent start to the 2020-21 campaign hit a new low when they played host to former boss Jose Mourinho.

Anthony Martial’s dismissal did little to aid United’s cause against Spurs at Old Trafford, but they still offered little resistance when slipping to a demoralising reversal.

Serious questions are once again being asked of those on and off the field in Manchester, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer falling under the microscope.

United will, however, get the chance to start putting things right when they take in a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

Fred is optimistic that the confidence established towards the end of 2019-20 can be recaptured, with the Red Devils determined to make their showing against Spurs a minor bump in the road.

The international midfielder told the club’s official website when reflecting on the recent past and looking to the immediate future: “Nobody wants to lose a game, especially at home and by that scoreline. We've thought a lot about it and talked a lot in the dressing room.

“It was really bad for us, but we have to come back stronger, better, more focused and I'm sure that Saturday we start all over again. It will be a great game against Newcastle and we need to do our best to get the win.

“The international break has been really good for us because we've had time to rest and think about what we've done. Time to train too, as we didn't have a pre-season, so we needed to take this time we had during the international break and put it to good use - to train, to perfect a few things.

“Of course now, it's important for us players to look ahead.

“What happened in the last few games is in the past. We have to think ahead, about the games coming up, for us to go on a great run. We need to aim to get points, do our best so we don't have to play catch up further down the line. We need to do our best now in these upcoming games, look ahead and get the wins.”

United are about to hit a hectic and testing run of fixtures, with a trip to Newcastle set to be followed by outings against , and and Premier League meetings with , and .