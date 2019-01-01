Fred determined to win FA Cup: Man Utd live to win trophies

The Brazilian midfielder is aware of the expectation at Old Trafford, with a club accustomed to collecting major silverware back in the hunt for 2019

Fred is determined to help chase down glory, with a man in his debut campaign at Old Trafford aware that the “club lives to win trophies”.

The international midfielder was acquired by the Red Devils in the summer of 2018.

He has endured a testing debut campaign in but continues to be backed to produce his best once fully settled in new surroundings and given the regular minutes he requires.

It could be that the 26-year-old gets more of those in a FA Cup quarter-final clash with Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

And if he is included within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, Fred is aware of the need to help deliver on expectations and ensure that more major silverware is secured in 2019.

He told United’s official website: “It’s really important.

“This is a club that lives to win trophies, it’s a huge club. So there’s the FA Cup, we’re still in the too.

“We’re going to do our best to bring home the cup. We can do it, we’ve got a real chance. So we’ll do our best, and that starts with the games against . We’ve got to give it our all to get to the final and bring home the cup.”

Fred has previously appeared in the FA Cup, having started a 2-0 third-round win over Reading.

He has also figured against Wolves on one previous occasion this season.

That outing proved to be a notable one for the South American as he recorded his first and so far only goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Fred said of a potential reunion with Wolves.

“It’ll be a difficult match but it’ll be a good match, facing the team I scored my first goal for United against. So I’m looking forward to it. I just want to get out there and play the match.

“They’re a great team with very good players. But we’re well aware that it won’t be easy, so we’re ready for it. We know how hard it’s going to be, but we’ll be going for the win.”