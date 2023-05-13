Frank Lampard prefers Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech to Christian Pulisic in decision that underlines USMNT star's bleak Stamford Bridge status

Frank Lampard left Christian Pulisic on the bench for the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Chelsea drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea slumped to a 2-2 draw against relegation-battling Forest, and Pulisic was left on the bench by Lampard. The head coach chose Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke up front to start and then selected Hakim Ziyech from the bench in a stinging rebuke of the USMNT player. Ziyech, of course, would be gone from the Blues already if it hadn't been for a paperwork error.

Forest managed to take the lead at Stamford Bridge as Edouard Mendy made a huge mistake when coming for a cross, allowing Taiwo Awonyi to head into an empty net. Sterling equalised not long into the second half and then gave his side the lead with a fine second goal before the hour mark, only for Awonyi to make it 2-2 just four minutes later.

HOW THEY GOT ON: The American forward remained on the bench as Lampard turned to alternative attacking substitutes Ziyech and Kai Havertz after 73 minutes. This no doubt that would have stung Pulisic, as the Moroccan has also been an outcast this term with only six league stars and looks destined for the exit door having nearly joined PSG in January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has added to that speculation by telling Italian media: "I want to add others. I would like to have an American."

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Having failed to start this match, the USMNT star will be hoping to get more of a chance next Sunday when Chelsea take on Manchester City away from home.

