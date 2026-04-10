For these reasons, Lewandowski feels unappreciated at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona looks increasingly uncertain, with reports indicating that the 37-year-old striker is weighing alternative destinations for next season and no longer views staying at Camp Nou as his top option.

The 37-year-old started in Barça’s last match, a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, but German manager Hansi Flick substituted him after defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off.

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According to Spanish radiostation Cadena Ser, the striker feels unappreciated by the club’s hierarchy: the prolonged silence over his contract renewal, coupled with his recent demotion to the bench, has left him frustrated.

Should he leave, AC Milan is currently the front-runner, while both Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League are also monitoring his situation.

The striker is expected to announce his decision by the end of April or early May, in order to clarify his future before the summer transfer window opens.