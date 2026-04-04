Following the awkward incident... Fleck explains Yamaal’s anger

Barcelona manager Hans Flick commented on the frustration shown by his young star, Lamine Yamal, following the 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Flick denied that the issue was related to the player’s performance during the match, which took place on Saturday at the Riazur Metropolitano Stadium as part of La Liga’s 30th round.

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When asked if Yamal was angry about his performance, the German manager replied: “No, not because of his performance; he played well.”

He added: “It’s about certain situations… He tried his hardest, but he wasn’t lucky enough to score a goal or make the final pass… But in the end, he’s in the dressing room, and everything’s fine.”

Flick’s comments came after cameras captured a surprising scene following the match, in which Yamal appeared angry as he left the pitch, refusing to speak to his manager before continuing on his way to the dressing room.

It is worth noting that this victory cemented Barça’s lead at the top of the La Liga table, with 76 points, extending their lead to seven points over their rivals Real Madrid, who stumbled earlier today with a 2-1 defeat to Real Mallorca.