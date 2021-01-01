Man Utd legend Neville warns players about social media 'authenticity' after Foden tweet to Mbappe

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned high-profile sportspeople that trusting representatives to manage their social media activity is putting their "authenticity at stake", after a controversial message to Kylian Mbappe was posted on Phil Foden's account.

After finding the target in the Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund that has seen City book a semi-final date with Paris Saint-Germain, a message appeared on Foden's official Twitter account that read: "@KMbappe are you ready".

The post has since been deleted, with many questioning the tone of a tweet as the England international becomes the latest footballer left to regret allowing others to take control of his public voice.

What has been said?

Former United defender Neville, who is active on social media himself, has always been opposed to players passing on responsibility for matters that could end up damaging their reputation and image.

He posted on Twitter: "I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies. Lads, run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake. It’s your voice, not anyone else’s."

What have been the other examples?

Neville raised a similar issue in the wake of England's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania on March 28.

A number of Three Lions stars - including Declan Rice, Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard - saw very similar messages posted on social media, in a supposed nod towards PR firms being told what to send out.

"Reading some of the England players tweets last night. Do any of the lads post themselves?" Neville said. "They don’t sound authentic. It’s a real shame they don’t manage their personal connection to the fans and media. #independentthinkers"

Foden is not the first City star to find himself in this situation either, with Raheem Sterling severing ties with Purple PR in 2019 after they leaked the news that he was to captain England when earning his 50th cap.

