‘Fernandes has made Man Utd watchable again’ – Yorke hails impact of Portuguese playmaker

The former striker is pleased with the recent run being enjoyed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the January signing leading by example

Bruno Fernandes has helped to make “watchable” again, says Dwight Yorke, with the international midfielder helping to raise the game of the Red Devils as a collective.

Prior to bringing a 25-year-old playmaker onto their books during the January transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had once again been struggling for consistency.

That was threatening to undermine their efforts to push back into the Premier League’s top four and chase down major silverware.

Fernandes has, however, slotted seamlessly into the fold and become a talismanic presence at Old Trafford.

His arrival has coincided with a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions, with United now very much in the hunt for qualification and prestigious trophies.

Solskjaer has seen his side rediscover their attacking spark, with the goals flowing once more, and Fernandes finds himself at the heart of a renaissance for the Red Devils.

Former United striker Yorke told JOE of the upturn in fortune: “The fact that we are unbeaten in 16 games now, that’s a run we haven’t had for maybe three or four years.

“And of course he’s got the addition of Bruno Fernandes, who’s hit the ground running and made an instant impact, which we needed.

“We needed something to lift us. It’s a little bit early to get above your station, but it certainly looks a lot more exciting and it’s looked a lot more watchable - rather than the way it used to be before.

“You can actually now sit down to watch a game of football knowing that, at least we’ve got players who will attack defenders and try to score.”

Fernandes has contributed six goals and five assists through his nine Premier League appearances for date, with the Portuguese now setting the standard for all of those around him.

Yorke added on a charismatic figure in the middle of the park: “He’s animated with everything that he does.

“He’s involved from back to front. He works hard for the team and everyone seems to follow him in that sense. And it’s just great to see.

“He’s been huge for us. We needed somebody to really lift the team.”

Fernandes and United will be back in action on Thursday when they take in a trip to relegation-threatened .