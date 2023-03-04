FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Where to watch the MLS fixture between FC Dallas and LA Galaxy in the United States of America, United Kingdom and India.

FC Dallas are all set to take on LA Galaxy in an MLS fixture at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Dallas endured a difficult start to their season as they went down 1-0 against Minnesota in their opening match.

LA Galaxy, on the other hand, are set to appear in their first match of the season on Saturday. They played seven friendly matches ahead of the new season, winning three and losing another three.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy date & kick-off time

Game: FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 1:30 am GMT (Mar 5) / 7:00 am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Toyota Stadium

Where to watch FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

FC Dallas team news and squad

FC Dallas have no major injury concern ahead of their clash against LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Martinez, Ibeagha, Farfan; Quignon, Pomykal, Lletget; Arriola, Ferreira, Velasco

Position Players Goalkeepers Maurer, Carrera, Paes Defenders Jesus, Martinez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Smith, Korca, Ibeagha, Norris, Junqua Midfielders Quignon, Cerrillo, Lietget, Ntsabeleng, Pomykal Forwards Arriola, Obrian, Ferreira, Velasco, Mulato, Endeley, Scott, Kamungo, Jimenez

LA Galaxy team news and squad

LA Galaxy will miss the service of star striker Javier Hernandez due to an injury that he picked up during a training session.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Leerdam, Neal, Mavinga, Edwards; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Alvarez, Joveljic, Rodriguez

