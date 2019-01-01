Fabregas forced through Chelsea exit by Sarri's 'son' Jorginho

The World Cup-winning midfielder took the decision to head for Monaco during the winter transfer window after falling out of favour in west London

Cesc Fabregas claims to have been forced towards the exits at by the arrival of Maurizio Sarri’s “son” Jorginho.

The Spanish midfielder took the decision to head for Monaco during the winter transfer window after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

He had savoured Premier League and successes while in west London, taking in 198 appearances and contributing an impressive number of assists.

The arrival of Jorginho from in 2018 nudged him down the pecking order, though, with Sarri siding with a player he had previously worked with in .

World Cup winner Fabregas believes he made the right career call, with it clear that he was never going to get a look in at Chelsea for as long as a fellow playmaker remained at the club.

He has said of his move to : “I like to have new objective. All the time for me it’s important to have a new objective in my head.

“I was at Chelsea and I could have renewed my contract and stayed there but a new coach came with a player that for him was like his son.

“For me it was difficult to play every single game and that’s what I want to do. I love football. I don’t want to just be happy to play for Chelsea.

“For whatever reason it was impossible for me even if I was better, or someone else is better, to play every match and I decided to come to a project that was different for me and I think it will give me so much satisfaction.”

Jorginho made an impressive start to his spell at Chelsea following a £50 million ($65m) deal.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old was slotted straight into the Blues side, with Fabregas moved on and N’Golo Kante edged out of his favoured holding role.

A -born star was acquired to keep Sarri’s side ticking over in the middle of the park.

He has been able to do that for the most part, but has faced questioning of his contribution over recent weeks alongside many of his team-mates.

