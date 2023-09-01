‘Excessive euphoria’ - Luis Rubiales’ family respond to ‘lynching from feminists and politicians’ over World Cup final kiss with Jenni Hermoso

The family of Luis Rubiales claim that he is guilty of nothing more than “excessive euphoria” following his “lynching from feminists and politicians”.

The Spanish FA president has been suspended from all football-related activity by FIFA and faced mounting calls to resign from the prominent posts he fills – as he is also a vice-president at UEFA – on the back of his behaviour at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales grabbed at victorious players and kissed Barcelona striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips during an emotional medal ceremony in Sydney.

He has vowed not to walk away despite seeing Hermoso speak out against him and all 23 members of Spain’s victorious squad state that they will never represent the national team again for as long as he is in power.

Some 11 members of Jorge Vilda’s coaching team have also resigned, with the RFEF under mounting pressure to deliver sweeping change.

Rubiales is refusing to back down, while his mother recently underwent a hunger strike that has led to her being taken into hospital, and maintains that his actions were entirely “consensual”.

He continues to attract plenty of criticism, with his own uncle speaking out against him, but members of his close family insist that 46-year-old is being wrongly portrayed.

A member of the Rubiales family has told the Daily Mail: “All he was guilty of is excessive euphoria, nothing else, there was no sexual assault and for Jenni and everyone else to say he assaulted her is ridiculous, it couldn't be further from the truth.”

The source went on to say: “This has all been created from nothing and is so unfair for Luis. Everyone thinks he is sexist misogynist, but it couldn't be further from the truth.

“He has three daughters for goodness' sake, they are his pride and joy, so he knows how to respect women.

“He is a loving man, he adores his family and he respects women. Spain has just won the World Cup final, I think a little celebration is in order, don't you?

“Jenni said nothing about an assault until several days after. She was even seen in footage from the bus laughing and joking and now she says it was assault and she is offended.

“Please, what planet are we on? Where does this nonsense come from. He is getting lynched on a global scale and it's just not fair.

“All we want is for Jenni to tell the truth, why is she only complaining now? Ok, fine maybe it is wrong but does he deserve all this. He is being crucified for just a little kiss.

“He is a very affectionate man. Whenever he visits his family, he is always giving us kisses because he is a very expressive man.

“It's just a lynching from feminists and politicians who are looking to make a storm out of nothing – if she felt she was being attacked she certainly didn't seem to show it.”