'I think everybody knows' - Ilkay Gundogan reveals stance on Man City exit as Galatasaray transfer talk intensifies

Ilkay Gundogan has delivered an update on his future at Manchester City, with transfer talk continuing to rage.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Five-time Premier League title winner Gundogan returned to the Etihad Stadium in 2024 following a largely forgettable one-season stint at La Liga giants Barcelona. He is now 34 years of age and has only 12 months left to run on his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It has been suggested that the ex-Germany international could soon find himself on the move once again, with Turkish champions Galatasaray supposedly keen on offering Gundogan another new challenge.

Article continues below

GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

The veteran midfielder is, however, currently on Club World Cup duty with City - as they look to land another major trophy - and insists that his preference would be to honour his deal in Manchester.

WHAT GUNDOGAN SAID

Gundogan told reporters when asked about his plans for the immediate future: “I have one more year left on my contract and I’m very happy here – I think everybody knows that. I am enjoying my football. I still believe I have several years in me at the highest level by taking good care of myself. I’ve proven last season when I didn’t miss a game. I’m available, I’m fit, I want to play at the highest level for much longer.”

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

Gundogan made 51 appearances for City in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring three goals. He bagged a brace for Pep Guardiola’s side as they swept aside Al Ain 6-0 at the Club World Cup, with a place in the last 16 of that event safely secured heading into a final group stage clash with Juventus on Thursday.