With the 2026/27 Premier League season underway, Evertonians are enjoying their second campaign at their world-class waterfront venue. Following their historic departure from Goodison Park, the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has quickly established itself.

GOAL has all the info to secure Everton tickets, including single matchpasses, hospitality options, and season ticket details.

Upcoming Everton fixtures for Premier League 2026/27

How to buy Everton Premier League tickets?

Demand for tickets at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is extremely high. To ensure fair access, Everton distributes standard home matchday tickets through an official member ballot system.

The official Everton eTicketing portal (eticketing.co.uk/evertonfc) is the primary route for securing standard matchday tickets.

Here's exactly what you need to know:

Official Everton Membership & Tickets

You must hold an active membership at eticketing.co.uk/evertonfc to enter ticket draws:

Forever Blue+ : Grants top-tier priority access to every home match ballot.

: Grants top-tier priority access to every home match ballot. Forever Blue: Grants access to the official ticket exchange and secondary release windows.

Everton Ticket Ballot

When to Apply : Ballots open on the eTicketing portal 4 weeks before matchday (Monday at 10:00 AM) and close Tuesday at 4:00 PM.

: Ballots open on the eTicketing portal 4 weeks before matchday (Monday at 10:00 AM) and close Tuesday at 4:00 PM. Applying in Groups : To sit with friends or family, link your accounts via Account Management > Network before entering.

: To sit with friends or family, link your accounts via Account Management > Network before entering. Results: Successful applicants are notified by Thursday afternoon, and registered payment cards are charged automatically.

Alternative ways to buy Everton tickets

If you don't win a seat in the ballot, you still have a few solid options:

Official Ticket Exchange : Opens Friday at 10:00 AM following the ballot, allowing season ticket holders to resell unneeded seats at face value to members.

: Opens Friday at 10:00 AM following the ballot, allowing season ticket holders to resell unneeded seats at face value to members. Secondary Marketplaces : Resale platforms like StubHub provide verified fan-to-fan tickets for high-demand fixtures like the Merseyside Derby.

: Resale platforms like StubHub provide verified fan-to-fan tickets for high-demand fixtures like the Merseyside Derby. Matchday Hospitality: Booking a VIP hospitality package guarantees entry without entering the ballot or holding a membership.

How much are Everton tickets?

Ticket pricing at Hill Dickinson Stadium reflects the venue's modern amenities while offering tiered options across age categories and stadium positions:

Individual League Tickets : Standard general sale adult tickets range from £35 to £75+, depending on match tiering and stand location.

: Standard general sale adult tickets range from £35 to £75+, depending on match tiering and stand location. Concession Rates: Discounted rates are available across all stands for Seniors (65+), Young Adults (18–21), Juniors (11–17), and Under-11s.

Discounted rates are available across all stands for Seniors (65+), Young Adults (18–21), Juniors (11–17), and Under-11s. South Stand Safe Standing : The home end South Stand features dedicated safe standing sections, providing an immersive matchday atmosphere at entry-level pricing tiers.

: The home end South Stand features dedicated safe standing sections, providing an immersive matchday atmosphere at entry-level pricing tiers. Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences start from approximately £399–£495 per person, with high-profile fixtures like the Merseyside Derby commanding higher rates.

How to buy Everton season tickets?

An Everton season ticket guarantees your reserved seat for all 19 Premier League home fixtures at Hill Dickinson Stadium during the 2026/27 campaign.

Due to record demand following the stadium launch, season tickets for the 2026/27 season are completely sold out, with extremely high renewal rates among existing holders.

Prospective buyers can register for the official Everton Season Ticket Waiting List via the club website, with priority given to active Forever Blue members when seat allocations open up.