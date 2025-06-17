Everton announce Seat Unique as their official match-by-match premium ticketing partner for Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton has announced a new partnership with Seat Unique, naming the ticketing platform as a founding partner of the new Hill Dickinson Stadium and the club’s official premium ticketing partner ahead of the upcoming season.
The club has announced the new premium tickets and packages as it prepares to move into its new 52,888-capacity stadium this August. Situated on Liverpool’s iconic Bramley-Moore Dock waterfront, Hill Dickinson Stadium is set to be a world-class destination for sport, music, entertainment and cultural events. The stadium is expected to draw over 1.4 million visitors annually, driving growth in North Liverpool and creating thousands of jobs.
For the first time ever in UK football, fans will be able to buy match-by-match access to a new cinematic 'loge' seating, including enclosures with reclining seats and private monitors. Plus, new fan areas and stands will set up cultural hubs for supporters to make the most of their experiences at Hill Dickinson.
Through this partnership, Seat Unique hosts the match-by-match and event sales across the stadium’s premium portfolio, including bars, restaurants, and curated fan experiences, including three new premium matchday experiences that Everton fans can set their sights on.
Everton fans can register their interest in the new premium tickets and packages now.
If you're looking to get your hands on one of the newest fan experiences, fans can enquire through Seat Unique and sign up to be ahead of the curve on these new releases. There is only an exclusive number of packages available, 415 to be exact. So, fans who are looking to engross themselves in the new stadium will want to be first in line by registering their interest now.
Including premium spaces with seven-course fine dining packages, to exclusive fan zones in the new stadium offering live music and bars, here's all of the official info on each of the new premium tickets:
Seat Unique Enclosure Experience
- Access to a restaurant 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle
- Meet and greet with Everton First Team player
- 'Behind The Scenes' Tour of the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium
- Private 4-seat enclosure with personal TV screens
- West Stand Level 1 location (Close to the halfway line)
- Premium padded seats with heating and charging points
- Private table in the restaurant to enjoy formal à la carte pre-match dining
- Menu inspired by a mix of modern European flavours
- Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks
- Matchday gift
- VIP Car Parking (1 per 4 guests)
- Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture
Beyond Lounge Package
- Access to the Beyond Lounge 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle
- Premium padded seating in block TC001/TC002 (Directly behind the home dugout)
- Seats directly outside the lounge
- Three-course à la carte modern British menu, served pre-match
- Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks
- Large TV screens in the lounge
- VIP car parking (1 per 4 guests)
- Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture
Domingo's Restaurant Package
- Access to Domingo’s Restaurant 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle
- Premium padded seating in the West Stand Upper (Blocks 301-304)
- Three-course à la carte contemporary steakhouse dining
- Complimentary beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks
- Access to a large social bar, sports bar & two traditional pubs on the vibrant Village Street
- Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture
Trinity Place Bar Package
- Access to the Trinity Place Bar 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle
- Premium padded seating in the East Stand Lower, close to the halfway line (Blocks 113-115)
- Seating directly outside the lounge
- One complimentary food voucher
- Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks
- Contemporary football-focused social bar
- Live entertainment within the bar
- Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture
Trinity Place Restaurant Package
- Access to the Trinity Place Restaurant 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle
- Private table in the Trinity Place Restaurant throughout
- Premium padded seating in the East Stand Lower, close to the halfway line (Blocks 113-115)
- Seating directly outside the restaurant
- Complimentary bar including beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks
- Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture
Village Street Package
- Access to the Village Street 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle
- Access to a large social bar, sports bar & two traditional pubs on the vibrant Village Street
- Premium padded seating in the West Stand Upper (Blocks 301-304)
- One food voucher for any of the street food outlets located within Village Street
- Complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks pre-match & at half time
- Contactless bars are available after the full-time whistle
- Live entertainment on Village Street
- Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture
How to sign up for Everton's premium fan experiences?
With season tickets already sold out, the 415 match-by-match premium experiences are expected to be in high demand, with fans being urged to act quickly to secure their spot at the dawn of a new era for Everton.
Fans looking to nab a premium experience should look to register interest on the live link on Seat Unique now.
Where is the new Hill Dickinson Stadium?
Hill Dickinson Stadium - Everton’s new home - is located at Bramley‑Moore Dock, in the Vauxhall district of Liverpool, right on the River Mersey waterfront. It's approximately two miles north of the club's old ground, Goodison Park, and just 1–2 km east of Liverpool city centre.
The stadium sits within a redeveloped dock on Regent Road (L3 0AP), with excellent access via the nearby Sandhills Merseyrail station, multiple bus routes, and dedicated matchday transport links.