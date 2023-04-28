Erik ten Hag praised Bruno Fernandes for recovering from injury so soon to face Tottenham despite having to wear a protective boot days earlier.

Fernandes returned four days after foot injury

He wore protective boot after Brighton semi-final

Midfielder starred in United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? The United manager said the Portuguese midfielder deserved credit for recovering from a foot injury sustained in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Brighton to start in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was tough so big compliment on Bruno, he absolutely doesn't want to miss the game. He did everything to get fit, you have to sacrifice if you want to play at the top level," Ten Hag told a press conference after another strong display from the Portuguese, who set up Marcus Rashford's goal. "He has taken 100% responsibility even if not 100% fit, obviously the team can learn from him and they see him as an inspiration and want to do the same."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United squandered their 2-0 lead against Tottenham and ended up drawing 2-2. They are still on track to finish in the top four as they hold a six-point lead over fifth-placed Spurs and have two games in hand but Ten Hag said they should be aspiring for more next season. "I think Man United as a top team you have to compete and go for the win for every competition you are in," he said. "That's what we're doing, that's the culture we want to create. That has to be in the mindset of every player and everyone working for Manchester United."

WHAT NEXT? United host Aston Villa on Sunday.