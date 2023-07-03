England Lionesses 'disappointed and frustrated' after FA talks over performance-related bonuses at Women's World Cup collapse

England’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad are reportedly “disappointed and frustrated” after seeing bonus talks with the Football Association break down.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses are preparing to open a bid for global glory in Australia and New Zealand. The reigning European champions are expected to challenge for the ultimate prize Down Under, but they will not be receiving performance-related bonuses.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FIFA has introduced individual fees for every federation involved in its flagship event that can be distributed as each organisation sees fit. According to The Guardian, England players believe that the FA is using that sum as an excuse not to offer additional rewards.

AND WHAT'S MORE: FIFA has announced that each player participating in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup will receive $30,000 (£24,000), with that figure rising throughout the tournament to $270,000 (£213,000) for the eventual winners. The overall pot of money available to each governing body has, however, risen from $30m (£24m) to $110m (£87m), and England feel that there should be greater reward for on-field success – rather than just the basic package put in place by FIFA.

WHAT NEXT? Several other federations, including the USWNT, have collective bargaining agreements in place that allow players to receive bonuses on top of any FIFA payments. The Lionesses are disappointed that the FA is not taking a similar stance, despite each player already being awarded £10,000 to help with travel costs for family and friends.