Emi Martinez's stance on lucrative Saudi Pro League transfer revealed as Aston Villa await offers for Man Utd-linked wantaway goalkeeper

Emi Martinez’s stance on a Saudi Pro League transfer has been revealed, with Aston Villa waiting on offers for the Manchester United-linked keeper.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Martinez appeared to have accepted that his time at Villa Park was up when being moved to tears at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Emotional goodbyes were seemingly bid to those in the West Midlands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

No deal has been done, though, with the transfer window now open for business. Martinez has generated plenty of speculation, but Villa are yet to receive a formal offer for their Argentina international goalkeeper.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Big-spending teams in the Middle East are reportedly ready to make a move, but The Athletic claims that such a switch “does not entice” Martinez. His aim is to “continue playing at the highest level while his wife, Amanda, has businesses in England”.

TELL ME MORE

With that in mind, Martinez is seemingly waiting on an approach from one of Villa’s Premier League rivals. It has been suggested that he could be targeted by Manchester United as they consider acquiring an upgrade on maligned Cameroonian shot-stopper Andre Onana.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ?

Martinez is reportedly open to the idea of moving to Old Trafford, despite the Red Devils being without European football for 2025-26, and wants to find a challenge somewhere that keeps him motivated ahead of a World Cup title defence with Argentina next summer.