Emi Martinez vows to bring Lionel Messi to Aston Villa after seeing Argentina team-mate booed at PSG and claims: 'I'll cut my salary if necessary'

Emiliano Martinez has claimed, with tongue in cheek, that he will look to lure Lionel Messi to Aston Villa with the promise of mate and roast dinners.

All-time great running down deal in France

Set to become a free agent this summer

Fellow countryman wants him in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to hit free agency this summer, with his contract at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain running down. Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, while he is also said to have lucrative offers on the table from the Middle East and MLS. Martinez, though, would like to see his fellow World Cup winner join him in the Premier League, with the enigmatic goalkeeper prepared to lower his salary in order to make a sensational deal possible.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez, who savoured global glory alongside Messi at Qatar 2022, has told ESPN after seeing his illustrious international team-mate come in for criticism from PSG supporters: “If Leo is whistled, I would bring him to Aston Villa. I will bait him with mate, I will make roasts for him every weekend, I ask people to make little flags for him and he has a good time. I will cut my salary for Messi if necessary.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez has grown close to Messi since breaking into the Argentine national team and believes his game has benefited considerably from the experience picked up at the 2022 World Cup – with the Albiceleste prevailing in a couple of dramatic penalty shootouts. Martinez added: “What I learned the most from the World Cup is peace of mind when it comes to taking care of a result. Because of the pressure I went through, for example when Holland tied us. For having led France, who drew with us 3-3 and almost lost it. I suffered so much that now I play the games with much more experience.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen where Messi will end up this summer, with Al-Hilal and Inter Miami among his many suitors, while there is still a chance that Martinez will help Aston Villa to a top-seven finish in the Premier League this season and European qualification for 2023-24.