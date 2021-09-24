Durand Cup 2021: Five-star FC Goa thrash Delhi FC to enter semis

With a tournament fourth, Devendra Murgaokar and Muhammed Nemil jointly top the goalscorers' list of the 130th Durand Cup

FC Goa hammered Delhi FC 5-1 at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday to make it to through to the semi-finals of the 2021 Durand Cup.

Devendra Murgaokar (15'), Muhammed Nemil (18') and Brandon Fernandes (45+3') gave the Gaurs a three-goal lead at half-time. After Nikhil Mali (82') pulled one back for Delhi, Leander D'Cunha (84') and Alexander Romario (90+2') completed the rout.

Juan Ferrando's men shall face the winners of Saturday's quarter-final clash between Bengaluru FC and Army Green.

The other semi-final is already confirmed to be held between Mohammedan and Bengaluru United after the Black and Whites defeated defending champions Gokulam Kerala, Bengaluru United got a bye as Army Red withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 positive cases in their squad.

The opening 10 minutes or so read in favour of Delhi with Dheeraj Singh called into action in the Goa goal and the custodian did well to keep out a free-kick and the follow up shot at goal by Willis Plaza.

However, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit soon turned the tide and struck with Nemil and Sanson Pereira exploiting the left flank to help Devendra nod home the opening goal before Nemil added another from a low pass by Romario that was initially intended for Murgaokar.

Brandon converted with a direct free-kick that curled into the top corner at the stroke of half-time.

Goa dominated through the second half, including a few shots coming off the woodwork, until Mali came off the bench to score for Delhi as Plaza's dummy did the trick. But the Gaurs regained control when Leander and Romario pumped in two more for Goa.