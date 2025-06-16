The NFL International League lands in Ireland on the 28th September for the first time ever. Here's how to secure a ticket

The International NFL Series is officially touching down in Ireland in 2025, with a historic matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers set to take place at Dublin’s iconic Croke Park on Sunday, September 28. Hospitality tickets are live now, and general sale will be going live on June 17, so you'll want to act quick to get a seat.

As part of the ever-expanding international series, this will mark the first-ever regular-season NFL game hosted in Ireland - a major milestone for the sport's global growth. With seven international fixtures confirmed for the season across staple stadiums like Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur and all the way to NFL Spain in Madrid, fans in Dublin will finally get the opportunity to witness football action up close as the Vikings and Steelers go head-to-head on Irish soil. Not to mention NFL Berlin tickets going live, there's a whole lot going on on the international stage for the NFL this year.

Set in the heart of Dublin, Croke Park is one of Europe’s largest stadiums, holding over 82,000 fans, and is typically home to the GAA's biggest events. This time, though, it will be transformed into a football battlefield for the Vikings and Steelers who will battle it out on the road to the Super Bowl. While both teams have previously featured in the UK games, this marks their first showdown in Ireland.

So, how can you score a ticket to this monumental NFL game in Dublin? With tickets going live on June 17, we've broken down the key dates, where to buy tickets, and everything else you need to know below.

When is Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park, Dublin?

Date September 28, 2025 Time 14:30 Location Croke Park, Dublin Ticket Release June 17 Tickets NFL, Ticketmaster, SportsBreaks

When are NFL Dublin 2025 tickets released?

Getty Images

Tickets for Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers are going live on Tuesday, June 17, across official platforms like the NFL website and Ticketmaster.

Looking for hospitality packages? You'll want to head to SportsBreaks, the official partner of NFL Dublin hospitality tickets.

All NFL London tickets were released on May 29 and 30, meaning that the Vikings vs Browns and New York Jets vs Denver Broncos clashes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are live right now. This also includes the highly anticipated return of the Jacksonville Jaguars to Wembley Stadium for a match against the Los Angeles Rams, and although Wembley NFL tickets are hard to get your hands on, you'll want to grab them whilst they're hot before they sell out.

Hoping to score tickets for the wider NFL International Series? Fixtures in Madrid and Berlin are rolling out through June and July, so keep an eye on those drops. As for Brazil, we’re still waiting on a confirmed release date for the São Paulo game, so stay tuned.

How to buy NFL Dublin 2025 tickets?

Getty Images

Looking to get your hands on sought-after tickets for the upcoming international NFL games, including Dublin? Tickets for the 2025 NFL Dublin Series are sold through the NFL and Ticketmaster from June 17 onwards. You'll want to create your account for the NFL game you wish to buy before the sale goes live.

You can also buy official hospitality tickets from SportsBreaks, out now.

As we already know, this is a completely new territory for the NFL regular season, with this being the first game ever held on Irish soil. So, chances are that fans are going to snap up the chance to get their hands on a ticket.

Customers looking to buy tickets are strongly advised to ensure they have read all the terms and conditions surrounding the event.

How much do NFL Dublin 2025 tickets cost?

Want to know how much NFL Dublin tickets are going to hit your wallet? NFL have released the official prices for Croke Park, and here's what you can expect when tickets are released.

How to buy NFL Dublin 2025 hospitality tickets?

Getty Images

SportsBreaks are the official representative for hospitality packages for the Dublin NFL match at Croke Park in Ireland. Having gone live before the general sale, hospitality tickets are already sold out.

Where to stay near NFL Dublin 2025?

Croke Park is located just north of Dublin city centre, with excellent access to public transport and walking routes. Whether you’re flying in or a local fan, there are plenty of accommodation options within a 10–20 minute radius, including hotels, hostels, and short-term rentals.

Staying in central Dublin means you’re well placed to enjoy the city’s food, pubs, and atmosphere before and after the game. Be sure to book early - this game is expected to bring in tens of thousands of out-of-town fans.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.