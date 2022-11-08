‘My dog wouldn’t sign it!’ - Pogba reveals Raiola’s reaction to Man Utd contract talks with Ferguson

Paul Pogba walked out on contract talks with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United as Mino Raiola said his dog would not sign the terms on offer.

French midfielder was a teenager at the time

Ended up leaving as a free agent

Severed ties with Red Devils again in 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Said discussions took place during the French midfielder’s first spell at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking to tie him to fresh terms after a step up into the senior ranks had been made from a fabled academy system. Pogba ended up leaving as a free agent for Juventus – with history repeating itself in 2022 – and the World Cup winner has lifted the lid on why talks broke down.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pogba told reporters at the Golden Boy awards: “I was at Manchester United, I was 17. Ferguson wanted me to extend. I arrived with Rafaela (Pimenta) and Mino. And Ferguson said, 'so we sign?' But we said no. Mino answered him: 'This contract, even my dog wouldn’t sign it! Paul, get up let's go!' I got up and we left.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba returned to England in the summer of 2016, when a record-breaking £89 million ($102m) transfer was put in place, but he severed ties with the Red Devils for a second time at the end of the 2021-22 campaign after struggling to produce his best across six years with Premier League heavyweights.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The 29-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut back at Juventus, with a series of unfortunate injuries preventing him from playing any part at club level while also dashing his dreams of helping France defend their global title at the 2022 World Cup.