Diouf: My boy Mane leading Liverpool to title but nothing is won yet

The former Reds winger, who endured a tough time at Anfield, hopes Jurgen Klopp’s side will get the chance to wrap up a Premier League crown

El Hadji Diouf is pleased to see “my boy” Sadio Mane leading towards title glory, but has warned the Reds that “nothing is won yet” as they wait on the resumption of Premier League action.

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to see the efforts of Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2019-20 go to waste.

UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns have been secured, but Anfield is still longing for a first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

Liverpool were just two wins away from getting over that line when the outbreak of Covid-19 led to competitive football being placed into an indefinite state of lockdown.

No decision has been made as yet regarding a finish to the season, with it possible that the campaign could be declared null and void.

Diouf hopes that situation can be avoided, but admits global health concerns have to be the priority at present.

A man who spent two forgettable seasons with the Reds in his playing days told The Mirror: "Until it's mathematically won, nothing is won yet. In football it’s never done until it’s all done.

"You can have hundred chances to be champion and you will miss it. Some years ago Liverpool were leading and everyone said that was their year but Steven Gerrard slipped and everything changed from there.

"That is football for you and so for me, life is more important than Liverpool winning the title, first we all have to be safe and be alive before talks of resuming a league or handing them the title."

Diouf would like to see Liverpool get their Premier League coronation, but is eager to point out that they are not the only side sweating on some big calls from sporting authorities.

The former international added, with fellow countryman Mane looking to get his hands on another medal: "Everyone talks of Liverpool but other teams are also important.

"My former team Lens in have been trying to come up for many years and when it looked like they would this year the virus struck.

"Another team I played in, Leeds, have also been trying to come up for years and it looked like they would this year and then this happened again so for me it’s not about just Liverpool.

"I would be happy if they won it because I played there and my boy Sadio is leading them towards it, but of course it’s not won yet."