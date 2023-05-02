DEBATE: Who's to blame for Chelsea's shocking 2022-23 season?

Arsenal heaped further misery on Chelsea on Tuesday evening, breezing to a 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Another day, another Chelsea defeat. Blues fans know what to expect by now, but their most recent loss to London rivals Arsenal was pretty shocking, even by recent standards.

The defending was chaotic, several players look uninterested and Frank Lampard has now lost each of his six games in charge. The result leaves Chelsea level on points with lowly Bournemouth, and if they cannot get a result against the Cherries this weekend, the Blues will slip even further down the table.

The question is, who is to blame? Is it Todd Boehly, Graham Potter, Lampard - or should the players take more responsibility for the situation.