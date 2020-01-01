‘De Bruyne is committed to Man City’s project’ – Belgium boss Martinez not expecting transfer push

With the Blues having been stung by a two-year ban from Champions League competition, moves away from the Etihad for key players have been mooted

Kevin De Bruyne remains “committed to the project of ” and is not about to go looking for a move elsewhere, claims boss Roberto Martinez.

Speculation has started to surface regarding possible exits for leading figures at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League title holders City have been stung with a two-year ban from Champions League competition by UEFA for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

A lack of elite European action has seen questions asked of whether key men on and off the field will stick around beyond the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

De Bruyne, who has sparked interest from the likes of Real Madrid in the past, is among those to have seen a transfer mooted, however, his international manager is convinced that the Belgian playmaker will stick around in Manchester.

Martinez told beIN Sports: “Kevin De Bruyne is committed to the project of Manchester City.

“So we don’t know what’s going to happen, the ban maybe will be [reduced] to one year.

“I think two years will have big implications to Manchester City.

“But I think it’s too early, I don’t think everyone is thinking to their futures just yet.

“I think the time of talking about the future of the players will be after all these competitions are clear.”

City boss Pep Guardiola, who has seen his own future called into question, has already stated that he expects prominent members of his first-team squad to honour their contracts amid a backdrop of uncertainty away from the pitch.

He has said: “I'm completely sure [of] the commitment of our players.

“It's about what they've shown for many years - nothing changes.

“At the end of the season nobody knows what is going to happen.

“With calm we decide what we want, but for the next three months the commitment will be incredible.”

City have struggled for consistency as a collective in the Premier League this season, leading to them surrendering a domestic crown, but are currently preparing for an eagerly-anticipated Champions League last-16 encounter with Real Madrid and a final date with .