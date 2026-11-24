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Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti reflected on how an unexpected January vacancy handed him a major assistant role at Bayern Munich alongside Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso and Thiago Alcantara. Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash, the Italian warned his side that Bayern's clear identity remains dangerous despite a lengthy injury list.

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Ancelotti reflects on formative Bayern Munich chapter

Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti prepares to face familiar territory on Wednesday when Bayern Munich visit the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy for matchday five of the Champions League. Having served as assistant to his father, Carlo Ancelotti, in Munich after earning his UEFA A Licence in 2016, the 37-year-old credited the Bundesliga giants with shaping his coaching education.

"Being close to a very high-level environment, being close to players with extraordinary experience and quality. Seeing what top-level competition is all about, the demands, the organization, but all while maintaining the human values that are very clear within the club," Ancelotti said. "On a technical and tactical level, it was the opportunity to exchange ideas with players like Philipp Lahm, Xabi Alonso, and Thiago Alcantara, which helped me improve a great deal. And in terms of experience, it's being part of a historic entity in world football that is still around today and will always be around."

How an unexpected departure accelerated his rise

Ancelotti explained that stepping into the assistant coach position in Bavaria was the product of years of preparation combined with sudden timing. After starting in fitness roles at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, an unexpected mid-season exit opened the door in Munich.

"Yes, and it didn't happen overnight. It was a journey. I trained to be a coach. And at that time, it was a bit unexpected because an assistant coach left in January to go to the Premier League. The position was vacant, you could say," Ancelotti explained. "That's why I took the assistant coach position. It's true that I had a very big responsibility at a very young age. But that helps you progress. The trust I was given was a real advantage. It helped me progress quickly."

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Warning over Bayern identity and Upamecano praise

Although Vincent Kompany's Bayern travel to northern France without Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Ismael Saibari, Ancelotti dismissed suggestions that this is an ideal moment to face them. He also singled out Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano as one of the finest modern centre-backs in world football.

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"It's dangerous to talk like that, because the players who will play are still Bayern players, they'll be taking to the pitch wearing the Bayern jersey. The team's identity is very clear, it won't change, no matter who takes the field, it won't change," Ancelotti said. On Upamecano, he added: "If he's not the best, he's certainly one of the best. He's a modern center-back... Then, with the ball, you have to be able to play it out from the back effectively."

Lille treat Bayern test like another final

Appointed Lille head coach in June 2026 following a spell in Brazil with Botafogo, Ancelotti sees Wednesday's tie as vital for his side's European survival after Saturday's 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Lyon and a goalless draw with Bodo/Glimt.

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"We're approaching this match the same way we have with every Champions League match. You could call it a final for us, just like the matches we've played so far," Ancelotti concluded.