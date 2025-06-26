Dani Dyer set for ‘incredibly tough’ new TV role after marriage to West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen - with 5ft former Love Island star ready to emulate ‘hardman’ father Danny

Newlywed Dani Dyer is reportedly set to take on an “incredibly tough” TV role that will see her emulate “hardman” father Danny.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former Love Island contestant Dyer tied the knot with West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen at a lavish ceremony. They enjoyed a short honeymoon in Italy, but have returned to “reality” after a memorable few weeks that also included raucous pre-wedding trips to Ibiza.

THE GOSSIP

Dyer has returned to work alongside her father on the ‘Live And Let Dyers’ podcast, but may soon be heading back to the world of reality television. According to The Sun, the diminutive 5ft tall 28-year-old is considerably taking part in the next series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told The Sun: “Dani may be small in stature but she’s incredibly tough. Any woman who can juggle working while being a mum to three children under four is impressive - and that’s the woman Dani’s friends and family see on a daily basis.

“Celebrity SAS is a really difficult show, both mentally and physically. It will push her to her limits but she can’t wait to get started. If people thought her dad Danny was the hardman of the family, wait until they see what Dani’s capable of.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Dyer is mother to three kids, including one-year-old twins Summer and Star. She is currently playing happy families alongside Bowen, with the England international enjoying a break before linking up with West Ham for pre-season training.

@danidyerxx Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR DYER?

While Dyer could be heading to Marrakech, Morocco for the latest instalment of Celebrity SAS, it is also being reported that she is poised to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing for the 2025 edition of that BBC production.