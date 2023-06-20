‘His dad is David Beckham!’ - Aaron Hickey still waiting to meet Man Utd legend after striking up Brentford bromance with Romeo Beckham

- Scottish defender part of Bees' first team
- Beckham Jnr now with the club's B side
- Looking to follow in illustrious footsteps
WHAT HAPPENED? The second born of Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has completed a permanent move to England from Inter Miami, with the Premier League Bees from west London adding Romeo to their B squad. Hickey forms part of Brentford’s first team, as a senior Scotland international, but he is only a few months older than 20-year-old forward Beckham and has looked to put “weird” emotions to one side when striking up a close bond with the offspring of a modern day footballing icon and his pop star wife.
WHAT THEY SAID: Hickey has said of the friendships he has formed at Brentford after joining them from Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2022: “One of them is Romeo Beckham in the B team so we are quite pally. I see him every day in the changing rooms and we hang out together. It’s funny, yeah. His dad is David Beckham, which is a bit of a weird one, but Romeo is a great guy. He is humble as well. He is a decent player and he’s in the reserve squad. I don’t really see too much but, from what I’ve heard, he seems to be decent. I haven’t met his dad. I’ve been round to his house a few times but Beckham Snr hasn’t been there. He is in the club sometimes just walking around but I haven’t met him or his mum [Victoria].”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romeo Beckham first linked up with Brentford in October 2022, with a six-month loan deal put in place during January 2023. He helped the Bees to Premier League Cup glory and was acquired on a permanent basis when the summer transfer window swung open.
WHAT NEXT? Beckham Junior has severed ties with the MLS franchise that his father co-owns in moving to England, with the decision taken to leave the ranks at Inter Miami having previously caught the eye when turning out for their reserve side.