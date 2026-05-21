How to buy Czech Republic World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Czech Republic kick off their group fixtures on June 11 against South Korea, at Estadio Akron in Mexico.

After a 20-year absence, the Czechs are back on the world stage. Their fans are rubbing their hands in glee and are eagerly hunting down World Cup match tickets for the upcoming North American adventure.

It's already been a year to remember for Czech Republic supporters. After a mediocre qualifying campaign, their side ramped up their performances when it mattered most, clinching their World Cup place via the playoffs.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at the Czech Republic’s games, and how much they cost.

Czech Republic World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Since finishing as World Cup runners-up in 1962, the Czechs have only progressed to the knockout stages on one occasion (1990). This is the group schedule that awaits them this time:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Thu June 11 South Korea vs Czech Republic Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets Thu June 18 Czech Republic vs South Africa Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets Wed June 24 Czech Republic vs Mexico Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets

How to buy Czech Republic World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Czech Republic World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Czech Republic at World Cup 2026

The Czechs rode a rollercoaster of emotion during the World Cup qualifiers. From the lows of losing 2-1 to the Faroe Islands and being trounced 5-0 by Croatia, to the highs of beating the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in the playoffs.

Czech Republic fans definitely get their money's worth when they go and see their side in action. Miroslav Koubek's crew took the full distance during both playoff successes, with nail-biting penalty shootouts required. The frenzied followers will be hoping for more dramatic moments in North America this summer.

While the Czech Republic hasn't been to a World Cup tournament since 2006, they do have a long and illustrious history in the event. As well as being runners-up in both 1934 and 1962, they also reached the quarter-finals in 1938 and 1990, under their former guise of Czechoslovakia.

Although they've never reached the summit globally, the Czechs have on the continental stage, when they were crowned European champions in 1976.

Patrik Schick top-scored for the Czech Republic during qualifying, and he'll be the team's focal point once again in North America. The striker has netted almost a goal every two games for his club Bayer Leverkusen (103 goals in 210 games), and he's got a similar record for his country (25 goals in 52 games).

Other important cogs in the Czech machinery include midfielder Tomáš Souček, whose box-to-box energy will prove crucial, and Ladislav Krejčí, the team captain who marshals the defence.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000



