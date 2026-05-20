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Book Croatia vs Ghana Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Croatia vs Ghana tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

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World Cup
Croatia
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L. Modric
J. Gvardiol
J. Ayew
A. Semenyo

Here’s how you could see the likes of Luka Modrić, Joško Gvardiol, Jordan Ayew, and Antoine Semenyo in World Cup action

Croatia travels to the East Coast for a pivotal showdown against Ghana in what promises to be a decisive final Group L match in the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Croatia vs Ghana, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Croatia vs Turkey at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. L
Lincoln Financial Field

Croatia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 17 2026

England vs Croatia

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 24 2026

Panama vs Croatia

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 27 2026

Croatia vs Ghana

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 18 2026

Ghana vs Panama

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 23 2026

England vs Ghana

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Tickets

June 27 2026

Croatia vs Ghana

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

How to buy Croatia vs Ghana tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Croatia vs Ghana tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Croatia vs Ghana match in Philadelphia, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans looking to catch this high-stakes Group L finale. As the 2022 bronze medalists face off against one of Africa’s most consistent powerhouse nations, demand for this weekend's fixture at Lincoln Financial Field is expected to be intense.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $510 to $750 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $510 – $800
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $850 – $1,200
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $1,770+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Philadelphia is a major historic hub and the match falls on a Saturday, local demand for such a critical group-deciding encounter is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia venue, known commercially as Lincoln Financial Field (and designated as Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), is a masterpiece of modern stadium design that reflects the historic and industrious spirit of the City of Brotherly Love.

Located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the stadium’s architecture is inspired by the city’s heritage and its professional football team. 

The most striking features are the wing-like canopies over the east and west stands, designed to evoke the soaring wings of an eagle, and the 'Eagle's Nest' balcony in the north end zone. The exterior blends traditional red-brick façades - referencing Philadelphia's historic architecture - with exposed steel that pays homage to the city's iconic bridges.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 69,000 seats. 

One of its greatest strengths is the intimacy of the seating bowl; the front rows are positioned just 60 feet from the sidelines, ensuring fans are incredibly close to the action. 

Recognized as one of the 'greenest' venues in global sports, the stadium is powered by over 11,000 solar panels and several wind turbines, and it recently achieved LEED Platinum certification. 

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a high-stakes Group L finale like Croatia vs Ghana at Lincoln Financial Field, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for this specific fixture has seen entry-level prices start around $510 to $750.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at Lincoln Financial Field; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain a visa (such as an ESTA for eligible Croatian citizens or a B1/B2 visitor visa for Ghanaian nationals) or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through. Be sure to check the specific entry requirements and interview wait times well in advance.

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