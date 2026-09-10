Croatia and England meet twice in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League as part of a tough League A, Group A3 schedule that also includes Spain and Czechia. The first meeting in Rijeka on October 3 will be played entirely behind closed doors, following a UEFA sanction imposed on Croatia after crowd trouble in last season's quarter-final against France, so no public tickets are available for that fixture.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Croatia vs England tickets for the Wembley fixture right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Croatia vs England UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Croatia vs England kicks off at 18:00 local time on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka. Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rujevica

Where to buy Croatia vs England tickets?

There are no public tickets available for the October 3 fixture in Rijeka, as it is being played without fans present as part of Croatia's UEFA sanction. Anyone hoping to see these two sides in action this campaign should look instead to the November 12 fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for the Wembley leg are first made available through the official England Football ticketing portal, with priority typically given to England Supporters Travel Club members and FA-affiliated season ticket holders before any remaining allocation goes to general sale.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

October 3 fixture (Rijeka) – played behind closed doors with no public tickets, official or secondary

Official general sale (Wembley) – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to matchday

Guaranteed transfers – every Ticombo purchase is sourced from a range of verified sellers

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the profile of this fixture, early booking for the Wembley leg is recommended once general sale opens.

How much are Croatia vs England tickets?

There is no official or secondary pricing for the October 3 fixture in Rijeka, since it is closed to the public entirely.

Official pricing for the Wembley leg is set through the England Football ticketing portal, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts, with official prices for previous England Nations League fixtures at Wembley starting from around £40.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, with secondary market prices for a fixture of this profile typically starting from around £45 to £60 for upper tier seating once listings become available.

As with any high-demand international fixture, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Croatia vs England UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Croatia vs England Form

Croatia have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 16. Earlier in that sequence, they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0, but also suffered a 4-2 loss to England in the group stage.

England's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat, with 14 goals scored and seven conceded. Their most recent result was a 6-4 win over France in the World Cup quarter-finals. The only loss in that run came against Argentina, who eliminated England at the semi-final stage. England also beat Norway, Mexico, and DR Congo during that stretch.

Croatia vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2026 World Cup group stage, where England won 4-2. Before that, England beat Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, England hold the stronger record, with their only defeat in the dataset coming at the 2018 World Cup semi-final, when Croatia won 2-1. The five meetings have also included a 2-1 England win and a 0-0 draw, both in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.