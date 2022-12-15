Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd exit was 'too bad' as Valencia says striker should have left to applause

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia expressed his disappointment regarding the way Cristiano Ronaldo left the Premier League club.

Ronaldo out of contract

Gave explosive interview ripping club

Big doubts over his future

WHAT HAPPENED? On the dawn of the World Cup, the Portugal striker agreed to leave the Red Devils by mutual agreement with immediate effect. His relationship with the club had been stretched to breaking point after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Writing about the recent events for The Athletic, Valencia wrote: "It was too bad Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in the way he did. A player like him should leave a club by walking off the pitch to applause at a sold-out stadium. The people there loved him.

"The interview he gave recently was unfortunate. He’ll have his reasons for saying what he did, but I felt awful about the way he left the club. It hurt. I hope everything goes well for him at his new club. I wish Ronaldo nothing but the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valencia actually joined United during the same summer (2009) Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid and so the two never played together. Still, as former club captain, the Ecuadorian clearly still followed the story closely and feels sympathy for Ronaldo who has since suffered more pain after Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup – thus effectively ending his hopes of ever winning the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Now out of contract, Ronaldo will be hoping to find a new club soon, his most likely destination at the moment seems to be Al-Nassr.