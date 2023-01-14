Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins academy in Saudi Arabia after stops at Real Madrid, Juventus & Man Utd

Cristiano Junior, the son of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to join the Mahd Academy in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo taking on next stage of his career

Family with him in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo Jr already set up with new team

WHAT HAPPENED? After leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in November, the elder Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi side Al-Nassr in a deal reportedly worth $75m (£61.1m) per year. His 12-year-old son has left United too and will now play at academy level in the Middle Eastern country.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo Jr spent two years in Juventus’ academy system while his father was playing in Italy, and most recently wore the No. 7 shirt as a prospect with Man United. He also featured in the Real Madrid youth team.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Evidently, hoping to follow in his father's footsteps, the youngster was even seen pulling off the iconic ‘siuuu’ celebration when scoring in an Under-12s tournament for the Red Devils.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While it remains unclear as to when exactly Ronaldo Jr will start playing for his new side, his father could be in action when the Saudi All-Star team take on Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly on January 19.