Cristiano Ronaldo told he's still among 'best in the world' as new Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro admits it will be 'pleasure' to work with CR7

New Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is still among "the best in the world" as he prepares to manage the superstar.

Ronaldo joined in January

Al-Nassr appointed Castro last week

Has hailed the ex-Man Utd star

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has been hailed as one of the best players in the world by Castro, who has come into Al-Nassr from Botafogo after the club failed to win the Saudi Pro League title last season. The 38-year-old has scored 14 goals in 19 games for the club since joining from Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Castro told reporters of linking up with Ronaldo: "It's always good to coach the best in the world. He's on that team, as a man who will go down in football history. So it will be a pleasure to work with him, as with everyone else who follows him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is currently on holiday but is set to return to Al-Nassr this week before a friendly in Portugal, against Farense, at the Estadio Algarve. All-Nassr have made moves to strengthen their squad this summer and have signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Nassr Twitter

Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Al Nassr Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be out to add to his glittering trophy haul by guiding Al-Nassr to glory in the 2023-24 season.