Colombia vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Colombia vs DR Congo will kick-off on 24 June 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 22:00 EST (on 23 June 2026).

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Colombia vs DR Congo: Match context

The upcoming clash in Jalisco carries enormous implications as both Group K nations look to build upon their contrasting but successful opening-day performances. Following Matchday 1 results that shook up the early group dynamics - with Colombia asserting their dominance via a clinical 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan in Mexico City and DR Congo heroically fighting back to claim a historic 1-1 draw against European heavyweights Portugal in Houston - the margin for error at Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to Zapopan knowing that tactical adaptability and swift physical regeneration from those intense openers will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo must ensure his side maintains defensive focus after a high-octane encounter where they occasionally traded control with the Central Asian debutants. Lorenzo will rely on his dynamic attacking focal points - anchored by the creative brilliance of James Rodríguez and the terrifying transitional pace of Luis Díaz - to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and unlock a highly resilient African backline. Standing across from them is a structurally sound and high-spirited DR Congo side guided by Sébastien Desabre. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier physical pedigree, the Leopards possess a stubborn defensive blueprint and a lethal counter-attacking edge that successfully frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo's side on Matchday 1.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 1?

Colombia 3-1 Uzbekistan

Néstor Lorenzo’s squad displayed their superior tournament pedigree at the Estadio Azteca, overcoming a spirited second-half response from World Cup debutants Uzbekistan to claim a commanding 3-1 victory. The Cafeteros dominated the early tempo, unlocking the Uzbek low block in the 40th minute when overlapping right-back Daniel Muñoz timed his run perfectly to smash a flying one-touch volley past Utkir Yusupov following a delicate pass from Jefferson Lerma.

Uzbekistan refused to back down after the interval, momentarily shaking up the match in the 60th minute when Abbosbek Fayzullaev reacted quickest to nod home a rebound. However, Colombia's star quality quickly reasserted itself just five minutes later; Luis Díaz pounced on a transition sequence to drill a low effort into the corner and restore the lead. Second-half substitute Jaminton Campaz then wrapped up all three points deep into stoppage time with a fine header, cementing Colombia's place at the top of Group K.

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Portugal 1-1 DR Congo

Sébastien Desabre’s men put on a masterclass in structural resilience at the Houston Stadium, fighting back heroically from an early setback to secure a historic 1-1 draw against European heavyweights Portugal. The Leopards faced an immediate tactical crisis when João Neves fired the Portuguese ahead inside the opening six minutes.

Rather than fracturing, DR Congo dug deep under the Texas heat, utilising their compact defensive baseline and imposing physical presence to successfully keep Cristiano Ronaldo and company at arm's length. Their disciplined persistence paid massive dividends deep into first-half stoppage time; Yoane Wissa breached the Portuguese backline to fire home a clinical equaliser. Desabre's side navigated a intense second half with flawless organisation to secure a thoroughly deserved point, providing a robust psychological blueprint ahead of their match in Guadalajara.

What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

Colombia (Néstor Lorenzo): Midfield rest-defence integrity & counter-press management

Néstor Lorenzo does not need to abandon the courageous, high-tempo attacking blueprint that allowed the Cafeteros to overwhelm Uzbekistan 3-1 during their group opener. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and transitional excellence driven by Luis Díaz proved that Colombia possesses the necessary firepower to carve out genuine opportunities on the global stage.

However, Lorenzo must fix the defensive concentration lapses that occasionally saw his side lose complete structural discipline, allowing the debutants to grab a second-half goal. In their opener, Colombia’s standard 4-2-3-1 setup occasionally struggled to manage defensive coverage when full-backs like Daniel Muñoz pushed deep into the final third.Against a DR Congo side built on an imposing physical blueprint, turning the ball over cheaply in transit will be fatal.Lorenzo’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield pivot - specifically demanding rigid positional awareness from Jefferson Lerma to choke off the central half-spaces and prevent the African side's direct counter-attackers from isolating his centre-backs.

DR Congo (Sébastien Desabre): Controlled transition velocity & wide attacking overloads

Sébastien Desabre does not need to completely dismantle a pragmatic tactical template that saw his side heroically absorb heavy pressure and frustrate European heavyweights Portugal in their 1-1 draw. The five-man defensive framework remains a reliable, stubborn asset for the Leopards, but Matchday 2 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the team controls and progresses the ball.

Against Colombia's aggressive high block, staying entirely horizontal or cycling possession too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Desabre's tactical adjustment must focus on his engine room, instructing his midfield trio to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity when they win possession. When DR Congo advances, they must aggressively exploit the wide channels left vacant by Colombia's advancing full-backs. Utilising the explosive, direct overlapping runs of dynamic wing-backs to stretch Colombia's defensive line will be critical to pulling their shape apart. This wide expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for forward Yoane Wissa to exploit, preventing the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 2?

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Colombia team news

Néstor Lorenzo’s primary challenge heading into Guadalajara is addressing the defensive concentration of his squad while managing the physical workload of his marquee stars. Fortunately for the Cafeteros, they emerged from their high-octane 3-1 victory against Uzbekistan with no fresh injury anxieties or suspension concerns, leaving Lorenzo with a full deck to choose from.

Colombia will build around their fluid 4-2-3-1 framework. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas will retain his place between the posts, looking for vastly superior protection from his backline. Centre-backs Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Lucumí will continue their central partnership to iron out the defensive gaps exposed in Mexico City, flanked by left-back Johan Mojica and right-back Daniel Muñoz, who is locked into the starting XI after scoring a sensational opening volley. In the engine room, Jefferson Lerma will anchor the midfield alongside Gustavo Puerta to ensure transitional stability.

The undisputed focal point of Colombia's attacking threat remains their elite creative line. Maestro James Rodríguez is primed to pull the strings in the number 10 role, flanked by the terrifying transitional pace ofLuis Díaz on the left wing and Jhon Arias on the right. Up front, Luis Suárez will confidently lead the line, though second-half goalscorer Jaminton Campaz and striker Jhon Durán stand ready to offer fresh energy off the bench.

DR Congo team news

Sébastien Desabre faces a much more intricate selection and physical recovery puzzle as he prepares his side for a critical bounce-back challenge against the group frontrunners. The biggest talking point surrounding the Leopards is managing the immense physical toll from their heroic 1-1 draw against Portugal, which demanded a grueling, high-intensity defensive shift under the intense Texas heat.

DR Congo's core structural foundation will revolve around a highly disciplined 5-3-2 system. Defensively, centre-back Axel Tuanzebe will anchor the central line alongside Sikou Kapuadi and captain Chancel Mbemba - who must play with disciplined restraint after picking up a Matchday 1 yellow card. Left wing-back Arthur Masuaku, who provided the brilliant assist for the equaliser, and right wing-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will need to tightly balance their wide duties to ensure Colombia's flying wingers don't catch them exposed in transition, while goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi looks for continued rigid coverage ahead of him.

The midfield layout will remain intact to handle Colombia's high counter-press. The engine room trio of Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, and Ngal'ayel Mukau will be tasked with speeding up possession rhythms and protecting the back five. Up front, the frontline is locked in for an intensive shift; Matchday 1 goalscorer Yoane Wissa will spearhead the central channels alongside veteran star Cédric Bakambu, providing the essential final-third transitional spark needed to punish Colombia on the break.

Colombia vs DR Congo key matchups

Yoane Wissa vs Davinson Sánchez

Having scored DR Congo's historic equaliser with a brilliant, composed finish on Matchday 1, Yoane Wissa remains the highly energetic and confident focal point of Sébastien Desabre’s frontline. Wissa operated seamlessly upfront to spearhead the Leopards' attack against Portugal. To break down Colombia's technically experienced defensive shape, Wissa's role will be paramount; he must use his explosive vertical pace and persistent work rate to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for strike partner Cédric Bakambu to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Davinson Sánchez, the undisputed defensive anchor of Néstor Lorenzo's backline. Sánchez marshaled the central block during Colombia's opening clash against Uzbekistan. While Colombia's defensive structure held remarkably firm to secure a 3-1 victory, they were occasionally stretched late in the game by direct transitional pressure. Sánchez must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas, ensuring he uses his elite positioning to neutralise Wissa's sharp central runs and prevents DR Congo from gaining early transitional momentum.

James Rodríguez vs Samuel Moutoussamy

The absolute heartbeat and world-class creative engine of the Colombian side, captain James Rodríguez is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for the Cafeteros. James operated in the heart of the attacking midfield against Uzbekistan, looking to bypass heavy pressure and spark central creativity. Against DR Congo, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive wide runs of wingers Luis Díaz and Jhon Arias. If James is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the backline, his elite vision will easily unbalance DR Congo's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is DR Congo's standout midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy. Moutoussamy anchored the engine room on Matchday 1, providing vital tactical protection during the hard-fought 1-1 draw with Portugal. However, his defensive work off the ball will be put to the ultimate test at Guadalajara Stadium. Moutoussamy must aggressively manage his positioning to squeeze central space, press James's deep build-up triggers, and shield his back five to ensure Colombia doesn't completely dominate the middle third and pin DR Congo into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group K permutations look like?

Following the opening round of fixtures, Group K has established an immediate and clear separation. Colombia hold the top spot with three points and a +2 goal difference after their clinical execution dismantled World Cup debutants Uzbekistan 3-1. DR Congo and Portugal follow closely behind, deadlocked in second place with one point apiece and an identical 0 goal difference after grinding out a highly competitive 1-1 draw in Houston.

This leaves Uzbekistan anchored to the bottom of the table on zero points. This Matchday 2 fixture at Guadalajara Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both Colombia and DR Congo as they fight to shape their qualification scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If Colombia wins

A second consecutive victory for Néstor Lorenzo's side would catapult the Cafeteros to six points, putting them on the absolute brink of automatic qualification for the Round of 32. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan fixture in Guadalajara, a win could officially guarantee Colombia a top-two finish with a game to spare. Crucially, it would grant them an invaluable psychological and mathematical safety cushion heading into a marquee final matchday against Portugal, while freezing DR Congo on a single point and forcing the Leopards into a must-win final group stage clash against Uzbekistan.

If DR Congo wins

Should Sébastien Desabre’s men secure all three points, it would completely blow the group hierarchy wide open and place the African nation in pole position for knockout round qualification. Moving to four points would allow DR Congo to leapfrog Colombia in the standings, putting them in total control of their destiny ahead of a decisive final-round encounter with Uzbekistan. Conversely, this scenario would trap Colombia on three points, stalling their early momentum and thrusting them into a maximum-pressure final group showdown against powerhouse Portugal where securing a result would become non-negotiable.

The draw scenario

Another split point for DR Congo would keep them undefeated on two points, while keeping Colombia at the summit of the table on four points heading into Matchday 3. While a draw prevents immediate jeopardy and keeps both nations in prime contention to advance, it drastically tightens the qualification margins across the group. In this situation, Colombia would head into their final match knowing a point against Portugal guarantees automatic passage, while DR Congo would face a must-win scenario against Uzbekistan to avoid falling victim to complex third-place wild card tiebreakers.

Team news & squads

Colombia are managed by Nestor Lorenzo, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre is also yet to confirm his squad news for this match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and no projected XI is available at this stage. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the days leading up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colombia have won three of their last five matches, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Jordan on June 7, and they also beat Costa Rica 3-1 earlier in June. Their two defeats came against France, who beat them 3-1 in March, and Croatia, who edged them 2-1. Across those five games, Colombia scored 10 goals and conceded seven. The back-to-back June wins suggest the squad is finding form at the right time.

DR Congo have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 loss to Chile on June 9, and they also lost 1-0 to Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. On the positive side, they beat Jamaica 1-0 in World Cup qualifying and Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly, and held Denmark to a 0-0 draw in June. They scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Colombia and DR Congo is available in the current dataset. This will be the sides' meeting on the World Cup stage.

Standings



