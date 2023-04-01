Christian Pulisic overcomes illness just in time as USMNT star makes Chelsea bench for Aston Villa match

Christian Pulisic has overcome illness just in time to make the bench for Chelsea's match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pulisic named to bench

USMNT star was battling illness

Blues host Villa and Liverpool over next three days

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic was one of several USMNT stars hit by illness after international duty, with Weston McKennie notably playing with the flu against El Salvador. Gio Reyna, meanwhile, was ruled out of Saturday's clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern due to sickness.

Pulisic had been questionable heading into Saturday, with Graham Potter saying that his status was up in the air, but the American recovered enough to make the Blues bench at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic still finds himself part of a crowded Chelsea attack, with Graham Potter having plenty of options at his disposal. On Saturday, Potter went with Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk to lead the way from the start against Aston Villa.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter could be forced to rotate, though, as Chelsea face a short turnaround before hosting Liverpool on Tuesday.