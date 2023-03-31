Blow for Christian Pulisic as USMNT star could miss yet another Chelsea match due to illness

Christian Pulisic's status for Saturday's match against Aston Villa is up in the air as the Chelsea star could miss out due to illness.

Pulisic dealing with "heavy cold"

Status TBD for match against Villa

Several USMNT stars dealing with illness

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic recently returned to Chelsea after representing the U.S. men's national team during the international break, leading the way as captain in a 7-1 win over Grenada and a 1-0 victory against El Salvador.

The winger has returned to London with an illness, which could be something stemming from USMNT duty. After the El Salvador match, interim coach Anthony Hudson revealed that Weston McKennie had been battling the flu, while it appears Gio Reyna's status for Borussia Dortmund's clash with Bayern will also be impacted by some kind of illness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Christian Pulisic is the only one we’re not sure about really," Graham Potter revealed at his pre-match press conference. "He’s had a heavy cold returning from international duty. So he’s the one we’ve just got to check on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic only recently returned to the field for Chelsea, having been out from January to early March due to injury. He will be riding high after a solid international break, though, after providing a goal and two assists in the win over Grenada.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It'll be a short turnaround for Chelsea after Saturday's match against Villa, as the Blues then host Liverpool on Tuesday.