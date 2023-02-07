Christian Atsu found alive under Turkey earthquake rubble but 'removed injured'

Former Ghana international survived natural disaster but is now under medical supervision

Christian Atsu has been found alive among the rubble of a devastating earthquake in Turkey, but was “removed injured” and many are still missing.

A natural disaster that also impacted the north of Syria has claimed the lives of more than 2,500 people.

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in freezing conditions, with the hope being that more can be saved.

The region was hit by a powerful tremor in the early hours of February 6, leading to buildings collapsing around those that were left stranded inside, before a second quake in the early afternoon.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Atsu, who now plays his club football for Turkish outfit Hatayspor, was among those initially unaccounted for.

Hatayspor spokesperson, Mustafa Ozat, has now confirmed that Atsu has been found and is undergoing medical care, but another prominent figure within the club is still missing.

Ozat has told Radyo Gol: “Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble.”

Messages of hope and support have poured in from across the wider football family for those caught up in the tragedy that has struck Turkey and Syria – including many for Atsu, whose career has seen him play in the Premier League with Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle, as well as in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and beyond.

The 31-year-old has also been capped 65 times at international level by Ghana.