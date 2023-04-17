Chelsea made to hurry! Tottenham set to approach Luis Enrique for vacant managerial role to rival Blues' interest

Tottenham are planning talks with Luis Enrique as they continue to look for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte, rivalling Chelsea's interest.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham's search for a new manager has led them to Luis Enrique, with the north Londoners set to make contact with the former Spain boss, according to The Telegraph. Luis Enrique has already held initial talks with Chelsea and reportedly offered to take over the job after Graham Potter had been sacked and before Frank Lampard was appointed on an interim basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Premier League clubs are also interested in former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. The Blues have already held a first meeting with the 35-year-old, although it's also been reported Nagelsmann wants time to consider his options before deciding on his next move.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Luis Enrique is believed to be keen to take up a new job in the Premier League and may have his pick of clubs. Tottenham are also said to be interested in Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, while Spurs players are thought to be eager for Mauricio Pochettino to return.

WHAT NEXT? Cristian Stellini remains in charge of Spurs in the meantime and will be at the helm once again on Sunday when Tottenham head to Newcastle in the Premier League.