Chelsea snubbed?! Ajax star Mohammed Kudus set for £35m West Ham move despite Blues interest

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is set to snub interest from Chelsea by joining fellow Premier League side West Ham.

Kudus set to join West Ham

Chelsea & Brighton had shown interest

€41m plus €3m deal from Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old is set to pen a five-year deal with the Hammers, with the £35 million ($45m) deal also including a £3m ($4m) in add-ons and 10 percent sell-on fee, as reported by The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having lost Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini already this summer, David Moyes has hit Ajax with a one-two in terms of transfer dealings. Edson Alvarez joined the club just last week and it now looks like Ghana international Kudus is likely to follow his former Amsterdam-based colleague through the door at the London Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having fended off interest from both Chelsea and Brighton this summer to land the promising midfielder, Kudus could line-up alongside fellow summer arrival James Ward-Prowse in the Hammers midfield, though he can also play on the wing.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM?: Having beaten Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday in an emphatic victory with 10 men, Moyes' side travel to Brighton on Saturday afternoon in their next Premier League outing.